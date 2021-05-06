Marysville City Council members approved an agreement this week with a developer that has proposed to build a gated housing development consisting of eight townhomes.
Glenn Huston & Justin Carmichael Properties paid $35,000 for the property at 308 Second St., Marysville, as part of a disposition and development agreement with the city, according to Gene Palazzo, former interim city manager and current administrative advisor with community development.
The developer’s proposal is for two four-unit buildings comprising six three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,500 square foot units and two four-bedroom, two-bath, 1,700 sf units. There will be onsite parking and attached garages. It will take approximately two years to complete the project.
The Second Street property is part of the 11 Redevelopment Agency properties the city is looking to sell. All those properties have been vacant except for two parcels that were used for a community garden for a short period of time, according to Palazzo.
Six of the 11 parcels have been deemed to be developable. The other five are not large enough to support a single build project. Two are small parcels adjacent to Frank M. Booth on Third Street that are landlocked. The other three are asphalt parking lot spaces. Adjacent business owners have had bids accepted for those parcels.
The townhouse project is expected to bring construction jobs and increase business for local stores.
“This activity creates income for local business owners and their families, who in turn spend money that supports the local economy,” Palazzo said. “Local and state governments benefit from taxes generated by the new economic activity and are able to fund more services like police and fire protection as well as better maintain streets and public parks.”