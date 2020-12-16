A Marysville single mom and her six children recently lost everything they owned in a house fire.
Patricia Brown said that on Dec. 10, while her mother was babysitting two of the children (the others were with their father), the fire started due to an electrical problem. Everyone made it out but the home was destroyed.
Brown and her children have been bouncing around while she tries to save enough money for rent and a deposit – she recently started a new job and has an interview set up for another.
Brown’s friend Katrina Arguijo recently set up a GoFundMe web page to help raise money for the family to find a new place to live and get back on their feet.
But finding resources to help the family has been a struggle.
“She’s just an amazing mom,” Arguijo said. “... But Patricia, she’s hit every dead end.”
Brown said people have helped by providing some items but she is also struggling with where to keep some of it.
“I appreciate everything,” Brown said.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3oZLAju.