Local business owners met with a consultant via video conference call on Monday for another discussion about how brick and mortar businesses can adapt to the impacts of COVID-19.
It was the third meeting put on by the city of Marysville with the goal of coming up with a COVID-19 playbook for businesses. The Sacramento Area Council of Governments hired Michelle Reeves, a community and economic revitalization and planning consultant, to work with the city to come up with solutions in response to challenges businesses are facing due to the pandemic.
Marysville Community Development Director Jonathan Wright said the latest effort by the group is focused on creating a farmers market in Marysville. Initially, the goal was to replace the canceled Peach Festival with a one-time farmers market. However, Wright said, discussions are now focused on potentially having an annual farmers market or a more regularly-scheduled event.
Wright is hoping to meet with an ad hoc committee this week to iron out some of the logistics for how a farmers market would work. Specifics that need to be decided include what organization would manage the event, where it would take place and who would be involved.
An idea floated at a previous meeting that still could become a reality is periodically closing some downtown streets for a merchant’s day where stores could move business outside to provide customers with more space and an increased ability to maintain social distance.
Wright said at this point, planning a merchant’s day has been put on hold as discussions revolve around a farmers market.
Wright drafted an ordinance that he will submit to city council at its July 7 meeting that would relax city codes to allow businesses to use sidewalks and parking lots adjacent to their locations for additional retail space.
This would give businesses that are struggling with room inside their stores more flexibility given social distancing requirements.
Another project that has come from these meetings is two Marysville businesses being used as examples for how implementing changes from the COVID-19 playbook would look like – Cotton’s Cowboy Corral on Fifth Street and Cisco’s Taqueria on Third Street.
Changes to these businesses will be taking into account social distancing requirements, and for Cotton’s Cowboy Corral, how customers can interact with items with limited touch. The goal is for the modifications to be completed by mid-July, Wright said.
After that, the best practices will be available on an online platform for other businesses to implement.
The next video conference meeting will be held at 11 a.m. June 22.