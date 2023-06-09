The first ever Marysville Fiesta is set to take place Saturday starting at noon in downtown Marysville, encouraging community members to celebrate Latino culture and local businesses.
With sponsors such as the American Lung Association and Yuba Water Agency, the Marysville Fiesta is intended to be a celebration of Latin cultures and the diversity within.
Over 50 vendors will be stationed between C Street and D Street to platform local food, products and services.
Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Marysville Business Alliance, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic growth and prosperity in the city.
"The Marysville Fiesta is a great event to bring the whole Yuba-Sutter area out for a family fun event. Personally, I hope this creates an ongoing event that leads to other events. This is just a continuation of the forward momentum that is going on in Marysville," Jon Lim, vice chair of the Marysville Business Alliance, said in a statement.
Live music will be provided with performances from latin and R&B groups Latin Touch and Key of C, organizers said. Food and beverages will also be available through the event’s Casa Modelo Beer Garden. A car show and cornhole tournament will be provided for attendants.
Other activities including face painting and pony rides will be available through the event’s Kids Zone, organizers said.
"The Marysville Fiesta is a joyous celebration that embodies the spirit of community and togetherness. It's a time to embrace our diverse cultures and strengthen our connections. This event represents the growth and unity that defines Marysville," organizers said in a statement.
The Marysville Fiesta will take place between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday on C Street and D Street in downtown Marysville.