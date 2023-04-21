A new event dubbed the Marysville Fiesta is slated to come to downtown on June 10 and will feature live music, dancing and a wide variety of Latin-inspired food, organizers said.
With sponsors such as the American Lung Association and Yuba Water Agency, the Marysville Fiesta is intended to be a celebration of Latin cultures and the diversity within.
“This year's festival will be the first of its kind in Marysville, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend,” organizers said. “The American Lung Association and the Yuba Water Agency are both committed to promoting healthy living and improving the quality of life in our community. Their support of the Marysville Fiesta reflects their shared values and commitment to making our community a better place.”
Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Marysville Business Alliance, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic growth and prosperity in the city.
"We are thrilled to have the support of the American Lung Association and the Yuba Water Agency for this year's Fiesta," Olga Rodriguez, event host and director of marketing for the Marysville Fiesta, said in a statement. "Their commitment to the community and environmental health aligns perfectly with our mission to bring people together for a positive, family-friendly event."