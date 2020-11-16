The Marysville Fire Department received $86,000 in a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for new extrication equipment, according to a department news release.
The grant will provide for equipment for the Loma Rica and Marysville Fire Department. The equipment is known as the “jaws of life” and used by first responders to reach crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.
According to the release, the Marysville Fire Department so far this year has responded to 136 crashes in which nine required extrication. Delays in extrication can negatively impact a victim’s chance of survival. When responding to a crash, first responders work to get to a patient quickly, treat what can be treated at the scene and transfer the patient to the hospital, according to the news release. Reducing the time periods between each step aids recovery and survival.
The California OTS grant was provided through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.