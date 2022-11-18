The Marysville Fire Department was included in California Water Service (Cal Water) grants that were distributed to seven state fire departments, officials announced Thursday.
According to Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad and Cal Water officials, Marysville Fire Department will receive $38,000 for five breathing apparatuses that will allow firefighters to breathe clean air while in dangerous environments.
The grant money is part of the annual Firefighter Grant Program run by Cal Water. In total, $185,763 in grants were given to seven fire departments this year.
“The program started in 2019 with $60,000 allocated for grant funds; however, due to the popularity of the program and expressed needs of the applicants, Cal Water has now more than tripled its giving,” officials said. “The grants are designed to offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, life-saving equipment, and training.”
Cal Water said it awarded its 2022 grants to fire departments based on their need for resources in order to protect the life and property of citizens or firefighters. The departments who received Firefighter Grant Program awards include:
– Marysville Fire Department, for five self-contained breathing apparatuses, which allow firefighters to breathe clean air while in dangerous environments
– Bakersfield Fire Department, for ventilation fans used during structural firefighting operations
– Ventura County Fire Protection District, for portable firefighting pumps
– Salinas Fire Department, for an AI-driven autonomous flight engine
– North County Fire Authority (Daly City), for a large-diameter fire hose
– Sonoma County Fire District, for wildland firefighting equipment, including a fire hose, wildland hose packs, web gear, fire shelters, hose appliances, and scene mop-up equipment
– Redwood City Fire Department, for a complement of large-diameter and attack hoses
“Fire departments and water providers depend on one another to protect their local communities. That is why elevating our partnership by offering grants to supplement life-saving equipment makes perfect sense,” Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water president and CEO, said in a statement. “For the past four years, we have had the honor of helping the first responders who risk their lives to protect ours, and we look forward to opening the 2023 cycle next summer.”
Officials said the money provided in the grants is “funded through Cal Water’s philanthropic giving program” and does not impact customer water rates.