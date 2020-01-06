The Marysville Fire Department is considering a leasing-to-purchase option on two new vehicles to upgrade its aging fleet and improve its response capabilities.
Marysville City Council members will consider approving a lease agreement between the city and PNC Equipment Finance to acquire a type-one fire engine and quick attack vehicle.
The city has been working with PNC since September to finance the two vehicles. City Council members will need to formally approve the lease agreement at tonight’s meeting to make it official.
“We are trying to phase out some of our old fleet equipment, so we are looking at leasing two different types of equipment – our first-out engine that will replace one of our current front-line engines that has a lot of miles and use on it, and a smaller vehicle that will allow us to run to medical calls more efficiently and effectively,” said Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen.
The type-one fire engine is a typical fire truck designed for structural fire fighting. It’s the largest of the department’s fleet.
The quick attack vehicle would provide multiple uses to the department, for everything from fire and rescue functions to vegetation management and patrol of levees during flood events. The 4x4 vehicle would allow the department to access off-road terrain. The department plans to outfit the vehicle with a tank, pump and hose for fire suppression; water rescue equipment; lightweight extrication equipment; a high-powered lighting system with infrared capability; a small agricultural pump to help during a flood fight situation; and tools for performing vegetation management.
“About 80 percent of our calls are for medical aid. Having a smaller truck to respond to these types of calls will allow us to keep our front-line engine available for fires and serious vehicle accidents and save some of the wear and tear on the larger engine,” Karlen said.
Karlen said the department recently received a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to hire additional personnel, which will allow the department to staff both a large engine and smaller vehicle at the same time.
If approved, the municipal lease-purchase option will total $950,000 over 15 years with annual payments in the amount of $89,112.44 at a 3.3 percent interest rate. The city’s first payment would be due Dec. 4, 2020, and would come out of its apparatus replacement account. After the 15-year period, the city would own the vehicles.
Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be at Marysville City Hall – 526 C St., Marysville. The agenda item is scheduled for the consent agenda and will only be discussed in detail if requested by a City Council member.
Karlen said local residents could see the quick attack vehicle operating around the city starting in February. The type-one fire engine could make its debut to the fleet as early as April or May.