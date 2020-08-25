An individual hired to fix an HVAC system at the Taco Bell in Marysville had to be rescued by Marysville Fire personnel on Tuesday afternoon.
Many area residents passing by noted the ladder truck and ambulance.
Marysville Fire Captain Aaron VanDeVort said his team was called to the area around 12:40 p.m.
An individual on the fast food chain’s roof had a medical emergency that necessitated a rescue, he said.
The individual met trauma criteria, which required them to be immobilized for the rescue, VanDeVort said.
A fire truck and ladder were used to remove the individual, who was then transported to a treatment facility.
The rescue took about 45-60 minutes to conduct, he said.