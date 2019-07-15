Marysville firefighters quickly extinguished a grass fire Sunday afternoon believed to be started by a cigarette.
The fire started along the railroad tracks at 13th and Walnut Street with the potential to spread to nearby buildings, Fire Chief Ron Karlen said Monday. Firefighters worked hard to prevent the spread of the flames, which had jumped up into a palm tree and started throwing off embers. They contained the flames in about 20 minutes, and spent the next hour mopping it up, Karlen said. In all, about an eighth of an acre of grass burned.
Karlen said a woman told personnel she had been smoking a cigarette and put it in a plastic bottle and left. When she came back, it had caught fire.