The city of Marysville announced late Monday that it was awarded $7.4 million from the State Water Resources Control Board for its Wastewater Treatment Plant Decommissioning Project.
The money, which was identified as a Clean Water State Revolving Fund grant, will allow the city to better serve the community. According to the city, the decommissioning process includes “removal of municipal wastewater sludge from the abandoned ponds and re-grading the site for future use.”
The city said the grant will fund costs associated with planning, design, permitting, and construction of the improvements.
“We are enthusiastic about completing this project and closing the state permit with this grant,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said in a statement. “We are grateful to the SWRBC for funding this project and for the assistance Bennett Engineering Services provided to acquire this grant and lead the project planning and design. This will end the city’s obligations for reporting requirements and costs under the current permit. When construction is complete, the city of Marysville can utilize the land to benefit the community.”
The city’s wastewater treatment plant is located in a floodplain, running the risk of toxic sludge entering the area’s waterways when rivers rise and inundate the facility – something that happened during the Oroville Spillway event in 2017 after bank destabilization resulted in sewage discharge into the Yuba River, the Appeal previously reported.
Because of this, the State Water Resources Control Board put Marysville under a cease and desist order to decommission the wastewater treatment ponds by December 2021 or face a penalty. The cost to do so was estimated to be around $2.3 million.
“The real focus of the order is to decommission and remove the ponds from the floodplain. Another part of it is that the city had to make a connection to the Linda County Water District, which we already did,” former Marysville City Manager Marti Brown said in 2020. “Now that the connection has been made, we are focused on meeting the next deadline with the water control board.”
On top of the cost of connecting to the Linda County Water District’s wastewater treatment plant – which was completed in late 2018 – the city previously didn’t have the money to cover the costs to decommission the ponds. The city sold revenue bonds totaling $13.4 million in 2012 to fund the costs associated with the entire project, but didn’t account for decommission costs and ultimately saw a shortfall of about $2 million to complete the Linda Main Connection, the Appeal previously reported.
Now that the city has received $7.4 million in grant funds from the state, Marysville will be able to “bring the wastewater treatment plant into compliance by removing the ponds from the flood plain,” the city said. Because the city was sending the community’s sewage to the Linda County Water District for treatment, the ponds were no longer needed.
“The funding and permitting process was extensive for a relatively straightforward engineering project,” Bennett Engineering Services’ Project Manager Stacey Lynch said in a statement on Monday. “I’m grateful for ECORP’s efforts on environmental permitting and Geocon’s soil and sludge testing and evaluation services. We will be happy to see this project completed and the city relieved of ongoing regulatory obligations.”
Lynch said Marysville Finance Director Jennifer Styczynski was instrumental in the completion of the grant application that enabled the project.
“This grant and the resulting project will relieve pressure on the sewer enterprise fund and free up funds for other needs,” Styczynski said.
Construction is set to begin by the end of the year, with completion expected in spring 2023.