The city of Marysville announced late Monday that it was awarded $7.4 million from the State Water Resources Control Board for its Wastewater Treatment Plant Decommissioning Project.

The money, which was identified as a Clean Water State Revolving Fund grant, will allow the city to better serve the community. According to the city, the decommissioning process includes “removal of municipal wastewater sludge from the abandoned ponds and re-grading the site for future use.”

