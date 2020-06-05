Drive-through graduations have become the norm this year, but not everybody gets to collect their diploma in a car that was featured in a movie.
Along with more than 200 others, Calvin Coffman, 18, graduated from Marysville High School on Friday afternoon and got a surprise ride in a 1963 Shelby Cobra featured in the 2019 film, “Ford v Ferrari.”
“I’m just shocked. I had no idea that this car would be here. I’ve got to thank the Hunts for providing this car,” Coffman said. “The rumble and the power that it makes is just cool. It’s retro, it’s a classic.”
Coffman wore his cap and gown as he exited Krankin Hanks in Marysville, where some other graduates and their family and friends were celebrating the milestone.
Coffman’s family is friends with the car’s owner, Tony Hunt of Rocklin, who was a stunt driver in the film. Hunt has a long history in many disciplines of motorsport racing.
“It’s a reproduction of the original car made by Superformance because the real ones are few and far between and worth millions,” Hunt said. “I had it at the California Automobile Museum but with everything going on, I pulled it from the museum so I could get some time with it.”
Since then, he’s used the car to celebrate a three-year-old’s birthday and had another planned for a 100-year-old’s birthday later Friday.
“It’s been great to use it and share it while we’re locked down,” he said. “Everyday people and those who are race car enthusiasts really love the car and I take the family out for coffee and ice cream in it, regularly.”
Tim Coffman, Calvin’s father, said Hunt invited the family to watch the film before it was released last year and that was a big moment for his son.
“Calvin absolutely fell in love with that car,” he said. “He was in awe of it when we saw the movie.”
The Coffmans, who are Browns Valley residents and have two other sons at the school, wanted to do something fun for their eldest son’s graduation.
“We were looking at doing something special since he’s graduating and, with the whole COVID thing, it’s been hard,” he said. “There’s so many activities and things that are getting cancelled that I thought I’d at least ask Tony about using his car for Calvin’s graduation.”