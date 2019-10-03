The Marysville High School group, Parents Responsible in Developing Excellence (P.R.I.D.E.) will be host their fourth annual Hall of Fame dinner Saturday, Oct. 12.
Dixie Cozine, president of P.R.I.D.E., said the foundation aims to raise money for extracurricular activities for the high school. They’ve purchased things like benches, helped pay for a scoreboard and more.
Cozine said the dinner was started because they want to recognized the graduates and their accomplishments.
The dinner will start with a reception at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the ceremony will follow dinner. The event will be at the Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D St., Marysville.
Tickets for the dinner are required and are available through www.eventbrite.com, at Marysville High School or by calling Cozine at 682-8222.
She said people can also contact her if they want to nominate someone for the Marysville High School Hall of Fame or if they have any questions.
Here’s some information about each 2019 inductees:
Timothy O’Rourke, Military and Service:
O’Rourke graduated from Marysville High School in 1978 and later graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s degree in 1982 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant, engineer and later earned a master’s of civil engineering. He retired from active duty in June 2010.
During his military career, O’Rourke served in a variety of engineering positions such as platoon leader, company executive officer, assistant S3 In the 9th Engineer Battalion and Federal Republic of Germany.
Upon returning from Germany, O’Rourke served in a number of positions before returning to the Pentagon as the Plans Chief and then the Director of the Office of Chief of Engineers for Joint Engineering.
When the Joint Engineering position transitioned into a government civilian position, O’Rourke was hired into his current position as managing the Joint Engineer Capability Area Management.
O’Rourke’s military awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (with 4 bronze oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with two bronze oak leaf clusters) and more.
Keith Reams, Business and Professional:
Reams is a 1976 Marysville High School graduate and valedictorian. He earned a varsity letter in tennis, California State debate champion, band drum major and more.
Reams went on to Stanford University and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and later earned his master’s in economics from California State University, Sacramento. He went on to earn a Ph.D. In international finance at New York University Graduate School of Business.
Reams is currently the head of Deloitte’s Washington National Tax Practice for Transfer Pricing and the U.S. and Global Leader for clients, markets and controversy in the international economic consulting practice of Deloitte’s Global Transfer Pricing Group and Deloitte’s International Tax Global Strategy Group.
He has been recognized as one of the world’s best tax advisors from 2005 to 2018 by the International Tax Review & Euromoney magazine and as a qualified expert in tax court in several cases.
He has served on several nonprofit boards focused on education initiatives as well – including one that brought educational methods to Marysville Juvenile Hall and Carden School for adjudicated youth.
Varsity Softball Section Champions (2000), Team Sports:
The 2000 Sac-Joaquin Section varsity softball champions finished with an overall record of 29 wins and five losses. They won the fourth section title in school history and the first women’s section title in school history.
Gern Nagler, Sports:
Gern Nagler attended Marysville High School and later played college football at the University of Santa Clara, where he studied history.
Nagler was drafted in the 14th round of the 1953 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns – prior to the start of the season the Browns completed a trade that sent Nagler to the Baltimore Colts. The Colts waived him prior to the start of the 1953 season and he was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cardinals. In his rookie season, he set the Cardinals’ team record for receptions with 43.
He missed the 1954 season due to military service and while at Fort Sill, Nagler helped coach the base football team to a 12-0 record and the All-Service Championship, winning the 1954 Poinsettia Bowl.
He returned to the Cardinals in 1955 and spent the next four seasons with the club – he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1958.
He was then traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent a season with the team before moving to the Browns as part of a trade.
Nagler finished his playing career after the 1961 NFL season.
He then became a farmer raising almonds in Sutter and then tomatoes in Meridian.
Donovan Charles,
Lifetime Achievement:
Donovan Charles grew up in Lead, South Dakota – he was drafted into the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 – he later served on the USS South Dakota for 14 months.
He later taught math and woodworking at a high school in Montana from 1958 to 1962. He then started teaching at Marysville High School as a math teacher.
Charles also ran the football and basketball scoreboards and shot clocks – even after he retired in 1982.
Having served 20 years as a Marysville High School math teacher, for 30-plus years, he rode his bike to the Yuba City Racquet club, played tennis, rode his bike back, ate lunch, rode his bike to the golf course, played 18 holes, rode his bike home and ran Marysville High scoreboards at night.
In October of 2017, Charles christened the USS South Dakota.
Mary Houser Langdorf, Humanitarian:
Mary Houser Langdorf graduated from Marysville High School in 1989 and went on to earn her associate’s degree at Yuba College in 1993. She then earned her bachelor’s in business management from Golden Gate University and later her master’s in operations management.
Through her eyes and project management at Frank M. Booth, Inc., Langdorf was able to bring back some of the history of Marysville with the remodeling of her office building after a fire.
She also is part of the Marysville Rotary and is on the Marysville Joint Unified School District Career Technical Education Advisory Committee.
She also serves on the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation Board.
Michael Desmond, Arts and
Entertainment:
Michael Desmond was a student at Marysville High School before he went on to earn his bachelor’s in transportation design in 1997 for the Art Center College of Design.
Desmond went on to intern at Johnson Controls – interior design for GM, Hot Rods by Boyd and Desmond Experiment/team workshop, conceptual futurism development.
Desmond is a professional automotive industrial designer with a range of job experiences. He specializes in exploration and imagination of artistic problem solving.
Some of his achievements include assistant/lead Eclipse concept car (1998), lead on SSU concept car, exterior (1999), lead on RPM concept car, interior/exterior (1999) and more.
He is currently the senior designer for Hydra Design Labs in Stanton, Calif., heavy concept design and styling, wide-range ideation and development for a wide range of industries.
Rick Simmons,
Medicine and Science:
Rick Simmons was born in Sevilla, Spain. His father was in the Air Force and eventually made his way to Lone Tree School at Beale Air Force Base and then later attended Kynoch Elementary.
Simmons attended Marysville High School where he played football and wrestled his freshman year and played on the school’s baseball team for four years before graduating in 1980.
Simmons earned his bachelor’s in kinesiology with a focus in physiology.
He has served as director of marketing, managed care and business development of Genzyme Tissue Repair, Inc.; vice president, global marketing and sales of Innovative Devices Inc.; and more.
Currently he is a venture partner, investment committee and advisor for MedVest Capital Partners.
He also serves as senior vice president of sales, marketing and business development at Benvenue Medical, Inc.