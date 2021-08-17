Marysville High School will host the 5th annual Hall of Fame dinner on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Marysville Elks Lodge to raise funds for extracurricular activities.
The Hall of Fame dinner is presented by Marysville Parents Responsible in Developing Excellence, a nonprofit organization that has bought stadium lockers, new wrestling mats, scoreboards and other equipment to promote extracurricular activities. Overall, the organization has given back over $100,000 to Marysville High School.
“The Hall of Fame dinner is our biggest fundraiser and our way to show the community the accomplishments of Marysville High graduates,” said Dixie Cozine, president of the parents organization.
Marysville graduates who will be honored include Mark Swain, Janelle Sasaki, Lelah Holmes, Rafael Klug, Kris Welker, Ed Goodman, Jim Goodman, Marcy Tarr and Frank M. Booth, Inc. The honored recipients will receive awards in excellence over academic, sport or military achievements.
Marysville Elks Lodge is located at 920 D St. in Marysville. The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. along with dinner at 7 p.m. Reservations for the event are due by Oct. 1. Tickets can be bought at Marysville High School or online at Eventbrite.com for the price of $50 per person.
For more information, call Cozine at 530-682-8222.