After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marysville High School will hold its fifth annual Hall of Fame fundraiser dinner in October to honor selected alumni. The event will help the school raise funds for various clubs, extracurricular and co-curricular activities.
The Hall of Fame event will give recognition to former students who have gained success in diverse fields ranging from sports, arts and entertainment, military service, science and medicine, business and humanities. A Lifetime Recognition Achievement is also given to people or organizations who have made a significant impact on Marysville High School.
The Hall of Fame event is organized by Parents Responsible in Developing Excellence (PRIDE), a group dedicated to raising funds for clubs, sports and extracurriculars in Marysville High School. The group also uses funds from the Hall of Fame event to implement Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, a program that encourages responsibility and community within the student body.
The event was established in 2015 in order to recognize graduates and their accomplishments under the selected categories, said Dixie Cozine, president of PRIDE.
A committee consisting of fellow alumni, faculty and members of the community moderate nominations for Hall of Fame inductees over the course of three months. To be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, an honoree must be a former student unless they are receiving a Lifetime Recognition Achievement, Cozine said. The mechanical engineering and contracting firm Frank M. Booth, Inc. will be honored with this achievement for providing contracting services and monetary support to the school.
“Their employees have been good to Marysville High School. The company’s support for the high school has been tremendous through the years,” Cozine said.
The Hall of Fame honorees were originally chosen in March 2020, but the PRIDE committee chose not to announce them as the pandemic began. The selected alumni were officially announced in April 2021 in the hopes that the fundraiser would take place that same year. Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Hall of Fame event was postponed a second time. The alumni will instead be honored at the fundraiser dinner on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Marysville Elks Lodge at 920 D St. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com or through Marysville High School. For more information, call Cozine at 530-682-8222.