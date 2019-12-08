Craig Platt said he is an individual who sticks with the job and stays until projects are in place and working properly.
“I don’t move around a lot,” Platt said.
Platt’s current stopover is Marysville as the new public works director.
He was introduced to the public at the council meeting on Nov. 19: he’ll be running a department that was originally merged with community development.
City Manager Marti Brown said separating the departments will allow for more efficient use of city time.
“With 10 divisions, the former community development (and) services department was simply too big for one department head to successfully manage,” Brown said in a statement. “Typically and in most cities (community development and public works) would be separated anyway.”
Brown said they were likely combined as a way to save money, but with the departments being split, it will better allocate time spent by the city employees.
Platt will run public works, while Jonathan Wright is the new Community Development Director effective Jan. 13, Brown said.
Platt said some of his larger projects on the docket over the next couple of months will include city streets and utilities and the sewer connection to Linda.
“It’s a very unique small city so I am really glad to be here,” Platt said. “I know one direction and that’s moving forward.”
Platt’s last job was the public works director at California City – one of two gigs that he held over the last 17 years, he said.
Platt reportedly was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office in May of this year, according to the The Bakersfield Californian.
Brown would not comment on the report itself, yet did say it is nothing that would potentially affect his employment as the public works director in Marysville.
“Not that I am aware of,” wrote Brown, in response to the question.
Platt said he sees a few similarities between California City and Marysville. He said Marysville has some pretty old water rights, which will take time in gaining intimate knowledge about. He said part of his other duties will include cleaning and upgrading the bridges, parks and all city facilities, including Ellis Lake.
“Everything is possible, you just have to look for ways to achieve your goal,” Platt said. “My goal is to leave a place better than when I got here, and that’s what I will be working towards.”