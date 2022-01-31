The city of Marysville announced the hiring of two people Monday for new positions with the city, including a current supervisor with the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
Taking over as the new Community Development director for Marysville is Sutter County District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores.
“We hired Dan Flores to fill our vacant Community Development Director position after doing an extensive recruitment and panel interviews,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said in an email to the Appeal last week. “We also hired an Assistant Community Development Director. The decision to hire an assistant director was made prior to selecting Dan as the Director and was made based on the City’s need to focus on economic development, downtown revitalization, and housing needs for the community.”
Kristina Heredia was announced as the Assistant Community Development director in a news release issued by the city on Monday.
The city said Flores “brings a unique perspective to the challenges that face small and medium businesses in our region” because he has owned and operated a small business for 21 years.
“I’m excited to begin my new role with the City of Marysville,” said Flores in a statement. “I am confident that the work I do for Marysville, married with my role as an elected official, will make me a better all-around public servant.”
Flores is credited with founding Cambridge Junior College in 2000, where he served as its president until August 2021, the city said.
“For decades I have traveled through Marysville, recognizing its immense potential,” said Flores. “There is no better time that [sic] the present, to pay homage to Marysville’s roots while leveraging its history to create new opportunities for growth and development.”
According to the city, Flores is the former chairman of the board for Sutter North Medical Foundation, California Employer Advisory Council, Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Yuba Sutter Fair Foundation, and has been the director of Sutter County Workforce Investment Board and the Sutter North Valley Surgical Hospital.
Heredia came to Marysville from Solano County where she served as a senior planner. The city said she “has immense knowledge in the field of City and Regional Planning and is adept in land use cases, zoning, development and permitting.”
In a statement, she said Marysville was an ideal place to “plant roots.”
“I did my planning education in a small rural environment and since then, small-town planning has held my heart,” said Heredia. “It’s refreshing to work and live in a town where I will know everybody and have my fingers on the pulse of the community.”
Heredia said she is eager to make an impact in Marysville.
“The City of Marysville is strategically assembling a team that will create a Marysville that is prosperous, successful and thriving,” said Schaad in a statement. “We are thrilled with the addition of Mr. Flores and Ms. Heredia and look forward to helping them accomplish great things for Marysville.”