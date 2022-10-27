Officials with Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville announced that its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program was certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).
Hospital officials credited the certification to their “commitment to improving the quality of life of patients.” The cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs available at the hospital are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems – such as heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery – and pulmonary problems – such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory symptoms – recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
“This certification is a testament to the high-quality, compassionate care our cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation team delivers every day for our community,” Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital President Chris Champlin said in a statement.
In order to earn the AACVPR accreditation, the hospital’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program participated in an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
“AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies,” officials said. “Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.”
AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.