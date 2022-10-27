Officials with Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville announced that its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program was certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).

Hospital officials credited the certification to their “commitment to improving the quality of life of patients.” The cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs available at the hospital are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems – such as heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery – and pulmonary problems – such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory symptoms – recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families. 

