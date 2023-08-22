Officials with Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville announced this week that the nonprofit health system has acquired Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.
With the accreditation, the hospital's emergency services are now recognized for “providing the necessary expertise, equipment and staff to deliver excellent care to older members of the community.”
Officials said the hospital’s approach in the geriatric emergency department is “protocol-driven” and gives older patients quality and customized care.
“Adventist Health and Rideout is on a pathway to excellence, one that starts with a commitment to providing the highest quality care for the community we are privileged to serve,” Adventist Health/Rideout President Chris Champlin said in a statement. “This recognition is a testament to our dedication to this community, especially its most vulnerable members. I am immensely proud of our doctors, nurses and ancillary professors for earning this prestigious honor.”
Earlier this month, Adventist Health/Rideout announced that it earned national recognition for its stroke care in the region.
According to officials, Adventist Health/Rideout was recognized with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GOLD PLUS quality achievement award for its “commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment,” the Appeal previously reported.
Hospital officials said in a 2022 assessment of patients’ conditions that 30 days after being discharged, 84% of patients reported that they had either slight disability or no symptoms after receiving thrombolysis treatment to break up blood clots caused by a stroke.
Along with this specific stroke award, Adventist Health/Rideout also was named to both the Stroke Elite Honor Roll and the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, the Appeal previously reported.
The Stroke Elite Honor Roll recognizes the health system for reducing the time between a stroke victim’s arrival at the hospital and the start of treatment. The Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognizes Adventist Health/Rideout’s ability to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care after suffering a stroke.