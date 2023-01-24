Officials with Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville recently announced that the hospital received a significant state designation for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

In partnership with UC Davis neonatology, the Marysville hospital’s “comprehensive, multidisciplinary pediatric capabilities” allowed it to receive the California Children's Services (CCS) designation as an Intermediate (Level II) NICU and CCS-approved special hospital by the state of California.

