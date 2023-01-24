Officials with Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville recently announced that the hospital received a significant state designation for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
In partnership with UC Davis neonatology, the Marysville hospital’s “comprehensive, multidisciplinary pediatric capabilities” allowed it to receive the California Children's Services (CCS) designation as an Intermediate (Level II) NICU and CCS-approved special hospital by the state of California.
The hospital said a CCS designation “expands access and coverage for health care services so children from birth to age 21 can get the care they need.” The CCS designation also expands coverage for services such as diagnostic and treatment services, medical case management to help obtain special medical services, and physical and occupational therapy services for children with CCS-eligible medical conditions.
“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our Adventist Health and Rideout team and our UC Davis neonatology partners to achieve this important designation,” Adventist Health and Rideout’s President Chris Champlin said in a statement. “The CCS Intermediate (Level II) NICU designation represents our dedication and commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality care to all our patients, especially our most vulnerable pediatric patients. Our ability to provide a more complex level of care ensures we are better poised to serve our community.”
Officials with the hospital said the designation “represents untold hours by the Adventist Health and Rideout multidisciplinary team ensuring that the policies, procedures, and quality of care delivered meets the stringent standards necessary to receive a CCS designation.”
“This was a big lift for our team, and we’re so grateful to all of those who stepped up, displayed great leadership, and made this designation a reality,” Adventist Health and Rideout Clinical Care Director Krista Minton said in a statement. “Our entire community will benefit from this work.”