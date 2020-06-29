A one-stop center for business and visitor resources will host its grand opening on July 4 in downtown Marysville.
The Info Center will function as a resource center to help the public with information about the community, services, activities and local businesses.
Judy Mann, director of the Info Center, said she was inspired to create the center after noticing a need for a consolidated space for community members to connect and find resources.
“Marysville’s been struggling for a while and I just feel like we’ve gotten a bad rep and we really have so much to offer people,” Mann said. “We’ve just got to get out there and show them what we have to offer.”
Mann said the Info Center will support local businesses through providing relevant information to community members and visitors, and eventually offer startup information for businesses. There are also commercial office spaces available for rent, with two spaces already occupied, Mann said.
“Let’s say it’s a new family that came to town – they need to find schools for the kids, job resources, a place for the grandparents to live,” Mann said. “I would point them in the right direction.”
Mann said she will use her background working with the chamber of commerce and tourism, and volunteer experience to offer personalized assistance such as assisting visitors with entertainment, dining and recreation options.
“I know times have changed and computers have taken over, but some people still like that one-on-one with someone looking in your eyes and saying ‘I can help you,’” Mann said.
The grand opening will introduce the community, visitors and businesses to the Info Center, with features like a live historian and representatives from the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association. Mann said there will also be opening day festivities like an ice cream cart, balloon art and refreshments.
COVID-19 safety requirements will be enforced, with masks and social distancing in place.