Residents and members of many groups trickled in Saturday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the birth of the Marysville Info-Center, located on 4th Street in downtown Marysville.
Judy Mann, director of the Info-Center, opened her doors on July 4, 2020 to serve “everybody” in the Yuba-Sutter community. Inside, Mann said, there are many separate rooms, including a few in progress, that serve different functions. For example there’s one room that displays hundreds of artifacts showing off the rich history of Marysville. There’s also a Native American section, as well as one displaying the history of Marysville’s Chinatown.
It’s all to educate people about the community, Mann said.
There are books about the history of baseball in Marysville featuring household names like the Stassis, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig -- all of whom played in Marysville at one point, Mann said.
In addition, there is a Dick Marquette room that will be available soon, she said.
Eventually, Mann said a lot of authentic equipment worn by Marquette will be displayed to the public.
Everything inside, including the furniture, is donated by community members.
“I am Yuba-Sutter, not just Marysville,” Mann said.
Mann said the Info-Center is more than just a Chamber of Commerce or a local museum. It’s a venue located in a central area of a town that serves anybody visiting Marysville.
“Someone comes to a town, where do they go?”Mann said. “A visitor’s center, info-center or chamber (of commerce) to find out what is going on.”
With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, Mann hopes to be more visible this summer. She is planning to be open all weekend during the Peach Festival on July 16-17. She also hopes to resume the history talks at some point in August.
It all serves a singular purpose, Mann said.
“To educate people about our community and the awareness of the diversity that we have (here),” she said.
Gina Gorospe runs a Native American booth inside the Info-Center where there are many resources available to learn about the diversity of the area. She said there are meetings held and classes taught to guide an individual into the multicultural areas of Yuba-Sutter.
Gorospe said a year later the Info-Center is a place with one goal.
“It’s a venue for what is available and new to the area,” Gorospe said.
The Info-Center is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Monday.