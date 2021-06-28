The Info-Center in Marysville is planning a one-year anniversary celebration this weekend.
“It’s been a long year, we have survived COVID-19, now it’s time to share the hidden treasures of Yuba-Sutter,” said Judy Mann, founder of the Info-Center located at 317 Fourth St., Marysville.
The celebration is planned for July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be set up as an open house and ice cream social. A special presentation on “Cultural and History in Art Form” will occur at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 740-2418.