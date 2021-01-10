In preparation for Marysville’s 171st birthday (January 18), local residents will have the opportunity Saturday (Jan. 16) to take a virtual trip through the city’s rich history with a livestreamed event, “The Multifarious Mystery of Marysville's Missing Monuments.”
Local re-enactor and historian Chuck Smith, channeling the ghost of Stephen J. Field, Marysville’s first mayor and eventual U.S. Supreme Court justice – teamed up with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to host the event that will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on the YSAC Facebook page as well as their YouTube channel.
“I’m a writer, researcher, sometimes theatre entertainer with a passion for understanding our region’s important place in the history of the development of the American West and the preservation of the Union during the Civil War,” said Smith.
According to a YSAC news release, Smith has led several history-based presentations channeling the ghost of the accomplished former resident, including the annual Marysville birthday celebrations and a local version of “Meeting of the Minds” featuring Mark Twain and Black Bart.
“We love our local history and programs like those Chuck brings to the community draw a crowd like nothing else,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Smith said the event will look at several people and events throughout the history of Marysville, including mountain man Jim Beckwourth, the freed African American slave who led the first intact wagon train into Marysville; the women of the Donner Party who persevered through grueling tests of strength and courage before settling in Marysville; the story of the Chinese community that comprised one quarter of the city’s population in the late 19th century; and the career arc of Field.
“This presentation aims to prompt a spirited debate about the need for greater public acknowledgement of our local history with murals and monuments allowing residents and visitors to learn about these fascinating historic characters,” it was stated in the release.
The virtual event will be livestreamed free of charge, but donations by check or PayPal are welcome. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.