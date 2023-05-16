The Marysville Kiwanis Club will be hosting its annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon at Ellis Lake in Marysville. This free event is open to all children within the Yuba-Sutter area and the goal is to provide a wholesome outing for children and their families.

The club will be stocking the lake with over 600 pounds of catfish to provide ample opportunity for the children to catch a fish. Participants are advised to bring their own rods and tackle to the event. Bait will be available while supplies last. A limited supply of rods, reels, and tackle will be available to those participants who cannot or do not have a means of providing their own fishing gear. 

Recommended for you