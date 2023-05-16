The Marysville Kiwanis Club will be hosting its annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon at Ellis Lake in Marysville. This free event is open to all children within the Yuba-Sutter area and the goal is to provide a wholesome outing for children and their families.
The club will be stocking the lake with over 600 pounds of catfish to provide ample opportunity for the children to catch a fish. Participants are advised to bring their own rods and tackle to the event. Bait will be available while supplies last. A limited supply of rods, reels, and tackle will be available to those participants who cannot or do not have a means of providing their own fishing gear.
All children must register for the event between 6:30-10 a.m. to be eligible for a prize. In addition, one participant from each of the three age groups will have a chance at winning a major prize. The registration table will be located in the cul-de-sac nearest the Gazebo Island entrance at 1205 D St. in Marysville. All prize drawings will occur at 11 am at this same location and a free pancake breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. for all participating families. Hot dogs and soda will also be available for purchase.
The Marysville Kiwanis Club has partnered with First 5 Yuba County, Playzeum, Yuba County Office of Education Youth Advisory Department, Yuba Water Agency, Marysville High School Key Club, 4-H Sutter Yuba and others for the event.