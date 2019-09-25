There’s a tried and true formula for the Marysville Kiwanis Club’s annual “Hogs and Hulas” event: good food, live music, dancing, raffles and the riverside park of Sycamore Ranch. Club President Tom Dodd says they won’t stray from all that, at their 11th annual outing this Saturday (Sept. 28) from 5 p.m.-11 p.m., at 5390 State Highway 20. The Sacramento party band Power Play will perform.
“Everybody comes there with an ‘aloha spirit,’” said John Nicoletti, a club member and one of the cooks preparing the Polynesian-themed meal.
Nicoletti puts together a team of cooks including culinary students from Yuba College. Members of the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement also assist in preparing food for the event, according to Nicoletti.
“The pulled pork done luau style has always been the number one favorite,” Nicoletti said, and the huli-huli chicken is also a big hit. Changing the menu, he said, would not fly.
“The crowd won’t let that happen,” Nicoletti said. “They demand the huli-huli chicken.”
Nicoletti has been a member of the club since 1990 and has served as president twice. He was introduced to the club through his parents. His father was president of the club and his mother an active participant.
The purpose of the event is to raise money for the Kiwanis Club that can then be put back into helping the youth in the community, according to Dodd.
All of the money the club uses is raised at its two annual events (Hogs and Hulas and a Mardi Graw Night). The total from the two is around $50,000 each year.
“We need people to participate,” Nicoletti said. “Everything you’re doing is serving kids.”
Dodd said the club provides local schools with books and supplies. In addition, the club sponsors a program that gives bikes to kids who improve their grades and offers six different scholarships to graduating students who attend Yuba County high schools according to the club’s website. The club also sponsors the annual fishing derby in Marysville and helps with a number of other community events.
Organizers are expecting 400 people and have enough tickets for 500 attendees. Tickets are $45 and include a meal and entertainment.
What makes the Hogs and Hulas event unique according to Nicoletti is that people come in groups and while it is located in Yuba County, it feels like it’s “a world away” thanks to the decor.