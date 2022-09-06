The Kiwanis Club of Marysville announced recently that it is currently planning for its 13th annual Hogs and Hulas event at Sycamore Ranch on Sept. 24.
Money from the event is intended to support children in the community, officials said, with about 500 people expected to attend.
“Sponsorships and tickets are available and will provide exposure of your business to the guests and other local businesses that will be enjoying the event,” the club said. “By helping to support Kiwanis Club of Marysville’s Hogs and Hulas, you’re supporting the youth of our community. Your ticket purchases will go toward the programs of the Kiwanis Club of Marysville.”
The club said in the past it has sponsored youth programs such as the annual Jim Watson Fishing Derby and the Bringing Up Grades Program, which serves 6th- through 8th-grade students by challenging them to improve their grades.
Hogs and Hulas will be held from 5-11 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Sycamore Ranch, 5390 State Highway 20 in Browns Valley.
Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and music will be provided by Power Play until 11 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person and you must be 21 or older to attend. Campsites are available and complete trailer hookups, power, and water will be available for $40 per night.
For tickets or to sponsor the event, contact “Tib” at 530-701-7356 or Brynda Stranix at 530-713-3375.