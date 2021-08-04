Last week, the Marysville Levee Commission approved its 2021/22 fiscal year budget, according to commissioner John Nicoletti.
The commission expects a number of adjustments to the budget throughout the year as a result of expected construction, Nicoletti said. The proposed budget included an estimated $712,000 in total financing sources and an estimated $692,482 in financing uses.
Nicoletti said there was a marginal increase from the proposed budget in annual levee fees. The proposed budget lists those fees as providing an estimated $330,000 in funding -- the largest funding source for the commission.
Significant levee improvements are underway under the supervision of the Marysville commission that are expected to be completed by 2025. Nicoletti said the improvements will strengthen the levee. He said the levee improvement in Marysville along with a spillway being built by the Yuba Water Agency will provide increased flood protection for the area.
He said the relationships the commission has with the city of Marysville, YWA and other agencies has helped the commission continue to protect the area.
The commission also reviewed an audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year last week, which found no material weakness. Nicoletti said part of that is due to regular audits that are done by the state on the levee project.
Nicoletti credited the engineering firms the commission is working with on the levee project with providing good work that keeps the commission’s books in order.