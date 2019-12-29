The city of Marysville has much to look forward to in the coming year.
Perhaps the biggest change of course is that the city is in better shape financially with its general fund reserve balance growing to nearly 30 percent following the 2018-19 financial audit.
It’s a place that City Manager Marti Brown said that Marysville has not been in for at least the last seven years.
A lot of the financial turnaround is due to the Measure C sales tax increase, as well as the reissuing of bonds on the B Street property that was originally purchased back in 2006.
“It has been hard work, but in combination with the voters taxing themselves in 2016, prudent fiscal decisions and strong dedication from city staff, the city is on a positive track to have an even more productive 2020,” Mayor Ricky Samayoa said in a statement.
Marysville is sitting at just over $10 million in revenue, with expenses at about $9.8 million – a 1.6 percent surplus for 2019-20.
Brown said Marysville finally has some “leverage” for expenses that may come up throughout the next year.
“What cash flow allows you to do is able to apply for grants and fund one-time expenses,” Brown said.
While Finance Director Jennifer Styczynski said the city will not commit to any of its funds until it’s presented to council, there is a grant in the near future that will allow for additional firefighters and police officers on the streets.
Already manned with a three-man firefighting crew thanks to Measure C monies, the upcoming grant, if approved, would allow for a four-person crew on each fire engine, Styczynski said.
Styczynski said that allows for better coverage of “concurrent calls” like medical aid and fire.
As for its police force, Measure C revenue has allowed for two more full-time patrol officers and one part-time dispatcher, Brown said.
In addition to police and fire upgrades, Marysville hopes to begin revamping its city parks, Samayoa said.
“If successful on grant applications with the state we will start working on three of our neighborhood parks,” he said. “The initial designs look incredible and will create amazing places for people of all ages.”
Marysville’s new financial position is one that it was not close to only three years ago when it had a general fund balance of $270,000.
The unaudited balance has grown to $2.6 million, Brown said, putting Marysville at its reserve policy of 20 percent.
The goal is to get to 30 percent, Brown said.
Vice Mayor Stephanie McKenzie said she is pleased with the city’s financial progress and hopes for continued success.
“The more we are able to work together, the more efficient our governments can become, resulting in savings for all,” McKenzie said in an email.