The attorney representing a Marysville man charged with rape of a drugged victim, oral copulation with an intoxicated person, and sexual penetration of an intoxicated person asked the court to set a bail hearing.
Jose Luis Villa, 35, was arrested on Thursday by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation stemming from a victim’s report that she had been sexually abused. Villa provided a statement to law enforcement at the sheriff’s office and was then arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.
Villa appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday for his arraignment. Attorney Matthew Smith made a general appearance on behalf of Villa and asked for a hearing to be set for Friday for the court to consider reducing Villa’s bail. Smith told the court he believed Villa’s bail should be reduced from $300,000 to around $15,000.
Smith said Villa had a limited ability to pay because he recently took six weeks off work after a medical procedure. Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said bail should remain at $300,000 due to the gravity of the charges against Villa and in the interest of public safety.
Villa will next appear in court on April 30 at 3 p.m. for continued arraignment and a bail hearing. As of late Monday, Villa remained in Yuba County Jail on $300,000 bail.