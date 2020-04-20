A Marysville man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of human trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, pimping, and threatening to commit a crime resulting in injury or death in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday.
Tykeymo Mordelph Harrison, 37, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Jan. 9. Officers responded to Garden Highway for a domestic violence call, but he was initially not arrested. Further investigation determined that Harrison had allegedly dragged a victim through a parking lot and attempted to take her purse, according to Appeal archives.
YCPD said the woman was also believed to be the victim of human trafficking. Harrison was arrested in Yuba County and booked into Sutter County Jail on $150,000. He bailed out on Jan. 13 and appeared in court for the first time on Monday.
The public defender was appointed to represent Harrison, and entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. He will next appear in court on June 17 at 1:30 p.m. to have the date of his preliminary hearing set. Harrison remains out of custody.