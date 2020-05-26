A Marysville man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to misdemeanor charges of unlawful sex with a minor and possession of child pornography.
Lael Leal, 20, was arrested last week after going to the Marysville Police Department to talk to detectives about an investigation into a suspect that allegedly had unlawful sex with a 15-year-old female victim. The victim reported the incident on May 20.
The alleged incident took place in November 2019. Leal was arraigned on Tuesday and had the public defender’s office appointed to represent him and enter not guilty pleas on his behalf. Leal was released on his own recognizance Tuesday on the promise that he will return to court at 8:30 a.m. July 6 for a pre-trial conference in Yuba County Superior Court.
Leal had been held on $145,000 bail after being booked into Yuba County Jail on May 21.