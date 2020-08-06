After more than a month on the run, a Marysville man suspected of shooting at an East Linda motel parking lot and killing a Yuba City man with his car was arrested Thursday in Sacramento.
According to a news release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, William Joseph Henson, 35, had been at-large since June 30 and was taken into custody without incident at around 3:30 p.m. by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
He was booked into Sacramento County Jail for several felony charges including attempted homicide and homicide and is being held on $2 million bail.
Henson is alleged to have injured a woman when he shot at a motel parking lot in the 800 block of North Beale Road following a dispute with individuals earlier that day. As he fled the scene of the shooting, Henson is alleged to have hit Michael Sanchez, 44, as Sanchez sat on his motorcycle, killing Sanchez. Henson’s vehicle was found abandoned nearby, but Henson was not located at that time.
His arrest Thursday is the culmination of an ongoing extensive investigation, according to the news release.