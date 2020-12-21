A Marysville man pleaded not guilty on Friday to making criminal threats to staff at Linda Elementary School.
On Thursday, Ricky Paul Flemings, 61, was arrested and charged with threatening to commit a crime after he allegedly approached school staff at the health screening desk and made a hand gesture of a gun, while making a verbal threat to “watch your back,” and also said “Lindhurst can happen today.” The incident allegedly took place around 8 a.m.
Staff took the statement as a reference to the 1992 shooting at Lindhurst High School, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The suspect walked off and was located by deputies in the 1900 block of N. Beale Road. School staff identified Flemings as the man who made the threats, and he was arrested. Flemings was booked into Yuba County Jail and as of late Monday remained in custody on $150,000 bail.
He appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday for his arraignment and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 6 for a pre hearing conference and a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8.