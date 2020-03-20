A Marysville man was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly stabbing his fiancée in the neck, according to the Marysville Police Department.
Stephen E. George Jr., 53, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the police department at 7:45 p.m. March 19 at his residence on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Police officers were called to the residence for a report of a stabbing. They found a female victim with a stab wound to her neck when they arrived.
George and the victim were reportedly in an altercation when he stabbed the female with a kitchen knife. The victim escaped the residence and went to a neighbor’s house.
George was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $500,000.