A Marysville man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly punching his girlfriend and pushing her out of her own vehicle before fleeing in late April.
Steven Thomas Young, 36, was located and arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to the Yuba City Police Department after an investigation was opened on April 30, according to Yuba City Police Department Commander Sam Escheman.
The incident under investigation allegedly took place in the 1400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, between Young and the victim. The two had been dating for several years. They were arguing inside the victim’s vehicle when Young allegedly punched her. Young then allegedly pushed her out of her car and fled the scene in her vehicle, Escheman said.
The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment. YCPD notified all local agencies that Young was wanted. Young was booked into Sutter County Jail for carjacking and domestic violence. As of late Monday, he remained in custody on $100,000 bail.