An 18-year-old Marysville man was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.
Alexis Algarin was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday at noon in the 3700 block of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle.
Algarin was identified as a suspect in the Aug. 9 shooting of an occupied vehicle on Arboga Road near Melody Road in Olivehurst. The suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle from the car he was riding in. No injuries were reported but the victim’s vehicle sustained damage.
Yuba County Sheriff’s spokesperson Leslie Carbah said the suspect’s vehicle was reportedly following the victim’s vehicle prior to shots being fired. Three occupants were inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.
“The victim is familiar with the suspect, and detectives continue to investigate the motive and the possibility that it could have been gang related,” Carbah said.
Algarin was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $500,000.