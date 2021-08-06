A Marysville man was arrested for murder Thursday after allegedly being drunk and causing an accident in February that led to the death of an unborn child, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
On Monday, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Anthony Michael Smith, 44, with second-degree murder, DUI with injury, and misdemeanor counts of possessing methamphetamine, possessing an injecting or smoking device, and driving on a suspended license.
The charges stem from a two-vehicle collision on Feb. 23 on Hammonton Smartsville Rd., east of Happy Way St., that resulted in the death of unborn Maverick Megazzi (38 weeks gestational age). At around 5 a.m. Smith was allegedly under the influence of a drug while driving eastbound and was determined to be the at-fault driver when he allowed his vehicle to cross over the centerline into the westbound lane. Robbi Megazzi, 31, of Marysville, was driving in the westbound lane and Smith collided with Megazzi's vehicle head on. Megazzi sustained major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideourt. Maverick Megazzi was born by emergency C-section due to his mother's injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after his birth, according to CHP.
Smith sustained major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken from Smith. Due to his injuries, Smith was not booked into Yuba County Jail in February. Further investigation by CHP and the district attorney's office developed probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for murder. On Thursday around 10 a.m. CHP officers located Smith in the 2900 block of Hammonton Smartsville Rd. where they arrested him without incident.
Smith remains in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.