A Marysville man was arrested last week after police found a privately manufactured “ghost gun,” ammunition, fentanyl, meth, other drugs and more than a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop, Roseville police said Thursday.
Police on April 5 pulled over a vehicle near the 700 block of Sunrise Avenue occupied by a man and a woman, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.
The man was identified as Troy Sherman, 35, of Marysville. The woman in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Roseville resident, was not identified.