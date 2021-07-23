The Marysville Police Department arrested a Marysville man this week for rape, oral copulation, and false imprisonment of a woman he met through a dating app.
Kenneth James Jones, 39, of the 200 block of 18th Street was arrested on Thursday without incident and booked into Yuba County Jail. He is ineligible for bail due to a parole hold.
In late June, a woman reported a sexual assault to MPD. She said she was sexually assaulted by a man that she met through a dating app. She said the suspect said his name was Kenneth James. After an investigation, MPD determined that the suspect was Jones.
Jones remained in Yuba County Jail as of late Friday.