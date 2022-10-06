A 34-year-old Marysville man was arrested and charged Thursday after allegedly trying to enter a Marysville gas station through a closed window.

At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Marysville Police Department responded to a possible burglary in progress call at the Circle K gas station at 1111 B St. The suspect in the incident, David Gradilla, 34, of Marysville, was allegedly carrying a knife, which police said he was using to open a drive thru window.

Tags

Recommended for you