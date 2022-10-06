A 34-year-old Marysville man was arrested and charged Thursday after allegedly trying to enter a Marysville gas station through a closed window.
At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Marysville Police Department responded to a possible burglary in progress call at the Circle K gas station at 1111 B St. The suspect in the incident, David Gradilla, 34, of Marysville, was allegedly carrying a knife, which police said he was using to open a drive thru window.
“Around that same time, an officer located the suspect about two blocks away. The suspect was detained for further investigation,” the department said.
Department officials said Gradilla was allegedly in possession of a loaded and stolen handgun and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail on numerous felony charges, police said.
“Shortly after booking Gradilla, MPD received a be on the lookout message (BOLO) from the Yuba City Police Department,” Marysville Police Department officials said. “That BOLO said Gradilla was wanted by YCPD for assault with a deadly weapon, and he used a handgun during the commission of that crime. YCPD was notified of Gradilla’s arrest and the circumstances.”