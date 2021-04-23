A Marysville man was arrested on Thursday after a victim called the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reporting that she had been sexually abused, according to YCSO Sgt. Fernando Machuca.
Jose Luis Villa, 35, of the 1900 block of Covillaud Street, was arrested on suspicion of rape, oral copulation, and sexual penetration with a foreign object by force or fear. Machuca said deputies responded to the victim’s report and conducted an investigation. Villa provided a statement to law enforcement at the sheriff’s office and was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.
As of late Friday, Villa remained in Yuba County Jail on $300,000 bail.