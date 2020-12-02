A Marysville man charged with the murder of a Yuba City man is set to enter a plea in Yuba County Superior Court today (Thursday).
William Henson, 35, was arrested in August after being at large more than a month after the incident.
On June 30, Henson allegedly killed Michael Sanchez, 44, by hitting Sanchez with his car after shooting at an East Linda motel parking lot and injuring a woman. The shooting took place on North Beale Road and as Henson fled the scene he allegedly hit Sanchez as Sanchez sat on his motorcycle. Henson’s vehicle was found abandoned nearby.
On Aug. 6, Henson was taken into custody without incident in Sacramento by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, and felony hit-and-run.
A hearing set for Wednesday was continued to today at 2:30 p.m. so that a plea form could be prepared, according to Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
Henson remains in custody without bail.
Gloria Ann Figuhr was charged in the case as an accessory. She allegedly gave Henson a ride to Sacramento after the homicide, while knowing he was being sought by law enforcement. Figuhr will next appear in court on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. for a pre-hearing conference. She was arraigned in July and was released on her own recognizance.