A Marysville man is headed for trial for human trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, pimping, and making criminal threats, after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to hold him to answer.
Tykeymo Mordelph Harrison, 37, was arrested in January. The Yuba City Police Department was called to the first block of Garden Highway for a domestic violence incident. An investigation determined that Harrison had allegedly dragged a victim through a parking lot and attempted to take her purse. In addition YCDP believed that the female victim was the victim of human trafficking.
Harrison was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail. He posted $150,000 bail on Jan. 13 and has been out of custody ever since. On Friday at a preliminary hearing, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis ruled that Harrison could be tried on all charges.
He will next appear for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.