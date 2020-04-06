A Marysville man who allegedly engaged in a pursuit with law enforcement died after crashing his motorcycle in Yuba City, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday night, a deputy spotted a motorcycle without license plates driving on the sidewalk on P Street near Elm Street in Live Oak. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver fled north on P Street to Fir Street. The pursuit went from Fir Street and ended on Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City, when the motorcycle crashed, according to the release.
Details about what caused the crash were not provided as of late Monday.
The driver who was pronounced dead on the scene was identified as Larry Kendall Smith, 32. Smith was on parole and had narcotics on his person, according to the release.
The case is under investigation.
“I am saddened to hear of Mr. Smith’s death and promise that the incident will be thoroughly investigated,” Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said via the release.