A Marysville man was killed Monday morning when he turned in front of a truck pulling twin bottom-dump trailers.
The identification of the 82-year-old driver of a 2010 Chevy was withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded to the collision on Hammonton-Smartsville Road at Dantoni Road at 9:05 a.m. According to the press release, the Chevy Tahoe was southbound on Dantoni Road and turned onto Hamonton-Smartsville Road into the path of the westbound Freightliner driven by Varinder Singh Gill, 40, of Sacramento.
The front of the Freightliner struck the left side of the Tahoe and both vehicles came to rest in a dirt field south of Hammonton-Smartsville Road.
The truck driver was treated by ambulance personnel for minor injuries.
No charges were filed. The investigation was ongoing.