A Marysville man died as a result of a collision on Loma Rica Road in Yuba County over the weekend, according to a news release from Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
CHP identified Logun Lee Gulden, 23, as the man killed in the collision. On Sunday around 6 p.m., Gulden was riding a 1978 Suzuki GS 550 motorcycle northbound on Loma Rica Road at an unknown speed. A 2010 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Osvaldo A. Dominguez Roman, 20, of Magalia, made a left turn onto Loma Rica Road from Las Quintas Way.
Dominguez Roman did not see the motorcycle and failed to give Gulden the right of way. The front of the motorcycle collided with the left side of the Jeep and Gulden was ejected from the vehicle and collided with the left side of the car. Bi-County paramedics arrived on scene and determined that Gulden had died, according to a CHP release.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Loma Rica/Browns Valley Community Fire Station and Trauma Intervention Programs assisted CHP at the scene. Dominguez Roman and the passenger in the Jeep, Lindsey Jane Ferrini, 19, of Marysville, sustained minor injuries. No arrests were made, and alcohol and drugs were not a contributing factor in the collision. The incident is still under investigation.