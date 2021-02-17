Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis placed a Marysville man on two years of probation after he pleaded no contest to attempted grand theft and collecting proceeds earned from prostitution, according to Deputy District Attorney Tom Geddes.
Tykeymo Harrison was originally charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, attempted robbery, pimping, and making criminal threats.
Harrison was arrested on Jan. 9. 2020 after officers were called to Garden Highway for a domestic violence incident. Further investigation determined that Harrison dragged a victim through a parking lot and attempted to take her purse. Authorities believed the woman was the victim of human trafficking.
Harrison entered the pleas on Jan. 19 and Davis accepted the plea during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday. As part of his probation order, Harrison cannot batter, annoy, threaten or harass the victim and cannot possess firearms.
He is also subject to a search by law enforcement. Harrison was granted credit for time served in jail and will not serve any more time in jail unless he commits a violation of his probation.