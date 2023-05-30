The U.S. Department of Justice said that 50-year-old Brent Hooton of Marysville pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that include the sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography.

In an announcement by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, court documents showed that in May 2021, Hooton “produced images of a child under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.” Hooton then distributed the images to other users over the Kik messaging app.

