A Marysville man pleaded no contest to attempted grand theft and misdemeanor collecting proceeds earned from prostitution.
Tykeymo Harrison entered the pleas in Sutter County Superior Court on Jan. 19. Harrison was originally charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, attempted robbery, pimping, making criminal threats.
The Yuba City Police Department arrested Harrison on Jan. 9, 2020. Officers had been called to Garden Highway for a domestic violence incident, but further investigation determined that Harrison dragged a victim through a parking lot and attempted to take her purse. Authorities believed the woman was the victim of human trafficking.
Harrison entered his plea during a felony pretrial conference last week. He had been scheduled to face trial today (Tuesday).
Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. He has been out of custody since bailing out on Jan. 13, 2020.